Beermen survive Gin Kings to strengthen hold of top spot

Reigning champion San Miguel Beer nipped Barangay Ginebra, 72-70, on Sunday to fortify its hold of top place in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Playmaker Alex Cabagnot led all scorers with 16 points followed by Ronald Tubid’s 12 points to improve the Beermen’s win-loss record to 7-1.

Arwind Santos, who contributed 10 points, secured a crucial rebound in the endgame to seal the win for the Beermen.

June Mar Fajardo contributed nine points.

Japeth Aguilar led the Gin Kings with 17 points but couldn’t carry his team to victory as Ginebra dropped to 3-4 win-loss record. JOSEF RAMOS

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 72 – Cabagnot 16, Tubid 12, Santos 10, Fajardo 9, Lassiter 7, Espinas 7, De Ocampo 5, Ross 4, Garcia 2, Heruela 0.

GINEBRA 70 – Aguilar 17, Mercado 11, Tenorio 8, Devance 7, Ferrer 7, Thompson 6, Cruz 6, Ellis 2, Mariano 2, Marcelo 2, Caguioa 2.