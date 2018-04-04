Beermen take Game 4 for 3-1 lead

Defending champion San Miguel Beer recovered from a bad first half to outlast Magnolia, 84-80, on Wednesday in Game 4 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen struggled against the impervious defense of the Hotshots but managed to blast through in the closing minutes of the game.

A Game 5 victory by San Miguel Beer on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena will earn them their fourth straight Philippine Cup crown.

Alex Cabagnot scored 27 points while Marcio Lassiter notched 18 points to lead the Beermen.

Fresh from receiving his sixth straight Best Player of the Conference award, June Mar Fajardo finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Arwind Santos contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks also for the Beermen.

Ian Sangalang led the Hotshots with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Scores:

San Miguel 84 – Cabagnot 27, Lassiter 18, Fajardo 15, Santos 13, Rosser 5, Ross 4, Espinas 1, Heruela 0, Pessumal 0.

Magnolia 80 – Sangalang 22, Dela Rosa 15, Barroca 14, Lee 9, Reavis 6, Simon 5, Jalalon 4, Ramos 3, Pascual 2, Gamalinda 0.

Quarters: 14-20, 45-46, 69-64, 84-80.