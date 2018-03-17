Beermen win Game 5, advance to finals

Reigning champion San Miguel Beer has booked another finals appearance with a 100-94 win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Saturday in Game 5 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

With the score at 55-all by the halftime break, June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter and Matt Rosser-Ganuelas stepped up anew to save the day for SMB.

Fajardo notched 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field plus nine rebounds while Lassiter had 23 points with five triples. It will be the Beermen’s fourth consecutive championship appearance in the Philippine Cup.

“First of all, I would like to thank God no one got hurt and injured in this game. We really need to win this game and close out this series because we are all tired,” said the 6’11 four-time Most Valuable Player Fajardo after the game. “Proud ako sa mga teammates ko.”

Ganuelas-Rosser contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Cabagnot posted 12 points, five assists and five rebounds. Arwind Santos had a double-double performance of 11 points and 13 rebounds also for the Beermen.

The Beermen, with the win, also clinched their 39th overall finals appearance since joining the league in 1975.

Japeth Aguilar led Ginebra with 32 points while Earl Scottie Thompson had a triple-double of 10 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 100 – Fajardo 25, Lassiter 23, Ganuelas-Rosser 14, Cabagnot 12, Santos 11, Ross 5, Espinas 5, De Ocampo 4, Pessumal 1.

BARANGAY GINEBRA 94 – J. Aguilar 32, Mercado 14, Ferrer 10, Thompson 10, Devance 9, Tenorio 8, R. Aguilar 7, Cruz 4, Caguioa 2, Caperal 0.

Quarters: 25-34, 55-55, 83-76, 100-94.