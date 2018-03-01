BEFORE THE LEAP

Jessica Palmiano’s youthful mien belies her over 15 years of experience in the remittance and delivery service field. Hence, she has become a deep well of business wisdom.

• Deciding to start a business. Take the time to truly think about it first, then spend another day to look at the other possibilities before you make that jump.

• Where to get advice. It’s good to have mentors; I never get tips from someone who is younger than me. Listen to those who have actually gone through challenges and have the wisdom to share. Mentors are important because you need someone who can be your honest critic; someone who has the good intentions to tell you when you’re wrong.

• Entering strange territory. Going into a business that you do know has its advantages, but at the end of the day, it’s about understanding what is going on and knowing the bigger picture.

• Making sure not to stagnate. Read and study. If you don’t understand something, take the time to learn it. I do most of my reading when commuting to work.