Beijing deploys bombers to reef

CHINESE air force bombers have landed for the first time on one of the disputed islands in South China Sea (West Philippine Sea), within range of the Philippines, in a move that could provoke renewed tensions between countries bordering the strategically vital maritime region.

Bombers of various types—including the long-range, nuclear strike capable H-6K—carried out landing and takeoff drills at an unidentified island airfield after carrying out simulated strike training on targets at sea, the Chinese air force said in a statement Friday.

Wang Mingliang, a defense expert cited in the statement, said the takeoff and landing exercises on islands in the South China Sea would help the air force “strengthen its combat capability to deal with maritime security threats.”

The Asia Maritime Transparency Institute (AMTI) of the Washington-based Central for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Saturday released a report discussing the recent deployments made by Beijing in the disputed waters.

In its analysis, AMTI said the location of the runway was believed to be Woody Island, China’s largest base in the Paracel Islands, which is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

AMTI said the Chinese air force—the People’s Liberation Army Air Force—landed aircraft bombers including the “top-of-the-line” H-6 aircraft in an outpost within the South China Sea.

“The base H-6 aircraft’s combat radius of nearly 1,000 nautical miles means even China’s basic bombers taking off from Woody Island could cover the entire South China Sea,” the AMTI wrote.

PH within radius

This means that nearly the entire Philippines “falls within the radius” of the Chinese bombers that took off Woody Island, it added.

The bombers can reach Manila and all five Philippine military bases earmarked for development under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) of the United States and the Philippines.

“An H-6K, with its technical upgrades giving it a combat radius of nearly 1,900 nautical miles, would dwarf its radius, putting all of Southeast Asia in range of flights from Woody Island,” the think-tank claimed.

In a map posted on its website, AMTI showed other countries covered within the radius of the bombers: Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and small portions Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Laos.

“I believe this is the first time a bomber has landed in the #SouthChinaSea,” Bonnieh Glaser, a China expert at the CSIS, tweeted.

The move comes weeks after US network CNBC reported that China had installed anti-ship and air-to-air defenses on outposts in the Kalayaan (Spratly) Islands that are also claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines, citing sources close to US intelligence.

Washington warned that Beijing would face unspecified “consequences” over its militarization of the South China Sea, and said it had raised the issue with China.

The South China Sea issue has been brewing for years, with China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam making competing claims in waters with vital global shipping routes and what are believed to be significant oil and natural gas deposits.

China has engaged in years of land-reclamation efforts on reefs it controls in the region and built both civilian and military facilities in the contested area.

Chinese military facilities include air bases, radar and communications systems, naval facilities and defensive weaponry including landing strips able to accommodate military planes.

Big 3

AMTI said Woody Island had a role for “eventual deployments” to the Spratly Islands.

China has built military bases and installed missile systems in the so-called “Big 3” islands in the Spratlys, which the Philippines calls the Kalayaan Island Group. The Philippine government however has downplayed China’s moves, saying the missiles were not aimed at the country.

The Big 3 islands or reefs are Subi (Zamora), Mischief (Panganiban) and Fiery Cross (Kagitingan), all owned by Manila as ruled by a United Nations arbitral tribunal in July 2016.

According to the think-tank, the hangars built by Beijing within the Big 3 reefs “can accommodate bombers” such as the H-6 series of the Chinese Air Force, as well as large transport, patrol and refueling aircrafts.

It also said that the possible deployments of the bombers on the “Big 3” reefs in Spratlys “would bring Singapore and much of Indonesia” within the range of China’s lower-end bombers, while the H-6K aircraft bombers could also reach the northern portion of Australia or even the US defense facilities in Guam.

On Friday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said it was conducting naval and aerial patrols in the area.