Beijing gave Manila P191M since 2006

Calamity assistance by China to the Philippines started in 2006, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Information released to the media by the DSWD showed that the Chinese government has donated more than P191 million in cash and materials to the Philippines since 2006.

The donations were intended for victims of typhoons that strike the country every year.

DWSD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo challenged perception that China’s assistance came in only during President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The latest donation of P35 million in cash was given on November 22, the department said.

Last November 7, China gave P60 million in cash for victims of Typhoon Lawin.

This was aside from the $105,190 aid in the past for the same purpose.

Xiangqi, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, said after turning over to Taguiwalo the P35 million, “We can never forget that when China was hit by a great disaster, the Philippines offered support spiritually and materially. And by doing so, China also wishes to demonstrate that we are old neighbors, old brothers, and friends in need.”

In response, the Social Welfare chief cited the importance of international solidarity, saying, “As we continue to assess the damage brought by the typhoon, further assistance is needed for the recovery and rehabilitation of the typhoon victims. Every help we can get locally and internationally is welcome as long as no conditions are attached and based on what we need.”

“I would like to thank the Chinese people and its government for being responsive to the Filipino people’s needs, especially in times of crisis. This solidarity reflects the type of development China pursues. I am confident that both the Philippines and China share the same ideals for humanity,” she added. NELSON S. BADILLA