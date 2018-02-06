Wednesday, February 7, 2018
    Beijing holds succesful missile defense test

    BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it successfully conducted a test of a ground-based missile defense system amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

    Concern over a potential conflict with nuclear-armed North Korea is growing following a series of bellicose statements between Washington and Pyongyang.

    Monday’s test of the mid-range missile system “achieved its anticipated goal” according to a brief statement by the Chinese defense ministry.

    “This test was defensive. It does not target any country,” it added.


    The US has deployed a missile defense system, known as THAAD, in South Korea to guard against threats from North Korea, despite objections from Beijing, which considers the installation a threat to its own security.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have been pushing a diplomatic strategy to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to come to the table and negotiate away his nuclear weapons.

    But other senior figures in the Trump Administration have reportedly endorsed the idea of a “bloody nose” strike to damage Kim’s nuclear sector and show the US means business, hopefully without provoking a wider war.

    Trump’s pick for ambassador to South Korea, Victor Cha, was dropped after refusing to endorse the idea, according to a recent article in the Washington Post.

    During last week’s State of the Union address, Trump warned that Pyongyang’s weapons program “could very soon threaten our homeland.”

    AFP

