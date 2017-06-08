A Beijing tourism fair comes to Manila

A Beijing tourism fair was held recently at SM by the Bay in Manila. An initiative of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, it seeks to promote strong tourism for the Chinese capital. Over the last months, the event, which presents “Charming Beijing,” had visited cities in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. The Manila leg featured several interactive booths and fun activities that attracted visitors, including local media and travel agency operators.

“I am honored to be here to share Chinese culture depicted through the Beijing tourism fair,” Yu Debin, vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, said.

Beijing, he added, is a blend of ancient imperial heritage with modern sensibilities, mirroring its advocacy of “Culture-enriched Beijing, Technology-empowered Beijing and Environment-friendly Beijing.”

The Manila edition kicked off with a traditional, festive lion dance and wushu demonstration. Visitors had the rare chance to “visit” the breathtaking sights of the city’s most popular sites via the Experience Beijing VR booth. Also showcased was a collection of beautiful photographs taken of Beijing, its people and its environs exhibited throughout the event. A 3D photo wall offered people a photo opportunity dressed in Emperor and Empress costumes. Fair goers were able to take home a customized calligraphy fan and painted Chinese opera masks, which they personally made in the art booth to commemorate their visit.

The Beijing tourism fair was organized by China Travel Service and Write On Track, with venue partner SM by the Bay.

For more information about Beijing, visit www.visitbeijing.com.cn or follow and like “Visit Beijing” on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube with hashtags, #CharmingBeijingPH and #WeHeartBeijing.