Being critical of our idols

TODAY, the word “lodi” is becoming part of our vocabulary. It can mean people who are exceptionally admirable, talented or notable. It comes from the word “idol.” But “idol” as defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary has very negative meanings. “A representation or symbol of an object of worship; broadly: a false god”, “a form or appearance visible but without substance, an enchanted phantom, a lifeless idol”, “an object of extreme devotion, a movie idol; also: ideal,” “a false conception.”

One of the terms synonymous with “idol” is “hero.” Which brings us to my point. Sometimes we look at our heroes as idols, as if they could never be wrong. And worse, we justify their wrong decisions and their wrongdoing just because we admire them, making an impression that whatever wrong decisions our idols and our heroes make will always be right.

Because of our colonial education, many of us look at heroism through a Western lens. The term “hero” came from the Greeks, referring to a strong-willed and supernatural character, and as we can see with their mythical heroes or gods such as Hercules, very flawed. Historian and international ethnologist Zeus Salazar describes them as individualistic, with a lot of preoccupation with their self-image as heroes, “persona,” a cut above the rest.

Salazar clarifies that in the Philippine context, our concept of “bayani,” whether it be the extraordinary bayani of our myths and epics or even the “bagani,” which is a similar concept in the Visayas referring to warriors, has great emphasis on being with, not separate, from the people. The “bayani” is more grounded, doesn’t need to have a “persona” or be famous and is just like the rest of us. He serves others without expecting anything in return and always thinks of the greater good of his people.

And then comes the question of intention—while Western heroes are flawed, bayani are a standard of good intention. We look up to them as standards of high morality, pure honor and absolute loyalty to the Mother Country. Yet, if that is the case, then many of our heroes will be booted from the pantheon: José Rizal once condemned the revolution of the people; Andres Bonifacio planned and committed atrocities against the Spanish friars; Apolinario Mabini, realizing his end was near and wanting to die in his mother country, finally swore allegiance to the United States; Juan Luna was a murderer; Gregorio del Pilar was Emilio Aguinaldo’s assassin; Ninoy Aquino was the quintessential traditional politician before he went to prison, with all the negative connotations; and poor Emilio Aguinaldo, well, let’s just say he made very bad decisions.

We should look at the mistakes/wrongdoing of our heroes/bayani through the context of why they made such mistakes without throwing away the fact of their contribution in the making of our nation and our history. This doesn’t mean that we should justify these mistakes/wrongdoing and not call them out just because they are idols/lodi.

In watching the film “Heneral Luna,” many people justified Antonio Luna’s brash and harsh character through the concept of a “flawed hero.” But without the intention of the filmmakers and also due to other factors, trolling, bullying and other forms of harassment were committed by Filipinos against each other in the name of love of country and freedom of speech. We have become, once again, a divided people.

Although very much part of Filipino culture, we also justified that strongman rule was ideal even in a time of peace, despite its many disadvantages and setbacks in the long run.

A new emphasis on looking at heroism must be introduced: admiration tempered with critical thinking.

Critical thinking encourages us to venerate with understanding. To recognize that nothing is black or white, we will be able to see the wrongs made by people we admire, and to see the good side of the people on the other side.

The First Philippine Republic being the first constitutional democratic republic in Asia, is in itself a big achievement. Something we can all be proud of. We showed the world that even in a time of war we could create a government on our own. Yet, the wrong motivations and bad decisions of its President and members of its cabinet must be called out, not to tarnish its achievement, but for us in this generation to learn from them. We still recognize that Heneral Goyo del Pilar was lodi despite his perception that blind loyalty to the symbol of the country is the same as loyalty to the country.

Critical thinking teaches us to be self-critical, so we can become a better people. To ask questions so we can create better decisions day by day. As historian John Ray Ramos pointed out to me as we were conceptualizing this article, “Failure to be critical became the downfall of the Republic.”