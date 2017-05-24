Bel-Air honors fashion movers

Bel-Air Village in Makati City has been home to a host of top creative people in the country from different persuasions for many years, whether in the visual arts, literature, architectural and interior design, and of course fashion. It is where the Dean of Philippine Fashion Ben Farrales has lived most of his life, and as such, his works will be the highlight of a retrospective fashion show during the subdivision’s annual fiesta and 60th anniversary, Pasinaya 2017.

Farrales’ classic collection will be presented side by side with that of another fashion mover and Bel Air resident, Paolo Campos, via pieces from his successful fashion online store Zalora.com.

Presented by Bel-Air Village Association (Bava) “Retrospective” will be held on May 27 at the Solar Street Park in Bel-Air 3.

Farrales has had an illustrious career in fashion since his beginnings in the late ‘50s as the first Filipino designer to present a fashion show at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in 1984.

Zalora Philippines, meanwhile, is one of the leading online fashion stores today, hosting hundreds of brands and products with the goal to make shopping easier for Filipinos.

Both Farrales and Campos have been living in Bel-Air for more than 20 years and have been active in community projects.

Set to model Faralles pieces are young women from Bel-Air families, among them Julia Javier, Sam Javier, and Anika Dy modelling the timeless creations of Farrales. On the other hand, Zalora has invited Marco Abello, Ton Lichauco, and Daniel Cuajunco to model their looks.

According to Bava, “The fashion show best highlights the theme of Bel-Air at 60, showing that what makes the village shine is the people that comprise the community.”