Beleaguered Bacolod school to bring ‘fight’ to Vatican

BACOLOD CITY: Officials of beleaguered St. John’s Institute popularly known here as Hua Ming saw a ray of hope in their cause after the president of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) wrote Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon a letter favoring the school.

“After studying our letter to them, its president Fr. Joel Tabora, SJ and Fr. Adolfo Dacanay their canon lawyer, wrote the bishop that the school has no fault that stripped us of our status as a Catholic school,” Benjamin Lopue, SJI president said.

He said they will elevate their cause to the higher authorities of the Catholic Church.

Lopue added they are also seeking an audience with the Papal Nuncio as as well with the Sacred Congregation of Schools at the Vatican in May.

In his letter to Buzon dated January 5 2018, obtained by member of the media,Tabora pointed out that SJI is “a Catholic school in good standing.”

“Despite the tensions between the parish and the school in the intervening years, the recognition of its catholicity was never withdrawn. SJI’s formal request that its Queen of Peace Church be returned to the status of school need not be construed as its spurning of the diocese and its valued catholicity, nor as a disrespect for the parish structure itself, nor as a warrant from the diocese to ‘pullout’ SJI, not as a necessary step to restore the school to its valid operation without the burden of conflicting Catholic structures at SJI,” Tabora said.

In May last year, Buzon in Circular Letter, stripped SJI of its status as a Catholic school after the SJI Board requested the diocese to revert the Queen of Peace Church located within its school campus at the Capitol Shopping Center area back from a parish church to a school chapel.

“To revert the Queen of Peace Parish, to use their own word, is to ‘de-parish’ the same,” the bishop said.

He added that “to remove the parish from Hua Ming is to negate the original intent of the donation that it is to serve the furtherance of the Chinese apostolate.”

“Unfortunately, the SJI BOT does not agree with our position and has declared that their demand to de-parish the Queen of Peace Parish is final and non-negotiable,” he said.

“All this time, we have constantly made known to the BOT to respect our life and ways as a Church, that is our ‘autonomy’ with its accompanying elements namely: freedom of access to and from the church, our need for provision and space for facilities and offices and non-interference in the conduct of our internal life.

We never intended to leave Hua Ming. We are being sent out,” he said.

The decree will remove from the Queen of Peace Parish its status as an oratory.

“This means that the Blessed Sacraments will be removed from the church and the celebration of Masses and the sacraments will not be allowed therein at anytime,” the decree said.