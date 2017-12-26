Beleaguered Faraday Future secures $1B investment

May pave way for FF91 production

Financially troubled electric car company Faraday Future reported in a recent employee meeting that the company has secured a major investment before it went bankrupt, which may pave the way for it to finally mass produce its much-publicized FF91.

Yicai Global, a Chinese local media outlet, reported that JiaYueting, Faraday’s co-founder and financial backer, announced that the company has experienced a massive surge in capital, but did not mention who gave the financial aid. Multiple Chinese media outlets first reported about on Monday last week.

He added that Jia will be taking over as the chief executive officer for the company to continue developing the FF91 electric car, which sparked the automotive industry in the past few years. However, it is unlikely that it will be financially backed by any Chinese company at this point.

The news came after Jia got in trouble with investors in the past, as well as turmoil with Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco, which got him blacklisted by the Chinese government. Jia took permanent residence in the US earlier this year.

Contributing to the beleaguered electric car company’s financial woes were the resignation of its executives.

Former chief financial officer Stephan Krause resigned last October after the company’s near-bankruptcy rumors have been spread, and lead designer Richard Kim followed shortly after, having started their own car company called Evelozcity. The company said in a press release a month later that Krause has been fired by Faraday but there was no support to such a claim. Many other employees have started their own electric car business after what was widely known to be the company’s employee exodus.

There have been reports of Jia being sued by a software developer in Washington named GuYingqiong, who accused the former by creating a $75-million trust fund for his children using company money. Jia has denied the allegations. The company also alleged that Jaguar Land Rover’s parent company Tata would invest $900 million on Faraday, but this was shut down by Tata after an incessant declaration.

The company has plans for the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event in January in Las Vegas, hoping for an investment while it gets its California factory running again after its Nevada factory went bust.