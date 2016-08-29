Belgian princess to visit Manila

Princess Astrid of Belgium will be visiting Manila next year, Jesus Dureza, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, announced on Monday.

Dureza said he had to fly to Brussels on August 25 to meet European Union (EU) representatives.

“I flew to Brussels because the Belgian government, who host EU, was interested to know about the peace process and because of the planned visit of Princess Astrid who will come in May in 2017 to head a high-level economic team for investments,” he told reporters upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Dureza arrived on Monday afternoon with Angeles City Mayor Ed Pamintuan in Manila

Princess Astrid is the second child and only daughter of King Albert II and Queen Paola, and younger sister to the current Belgian monarch, King Philippe.

She is the wife of Prince Lorenz of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este, head of the Austria-Este branch of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Belgium were established in July 1946. BENJIE L. VERGARA