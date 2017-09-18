Belgium shatters Australia Davis Cup dream, face France in finals

PARIS: Australia’s hopes of reaching a first Davis Cup final in 14 years were shattered Sunday when Belgium fought back from an overnight deficit to win their semifinals 3-2 and set-up a title showdown with neighbors France.

Steve Darcis, the 33-year-old world No.77, held his nerve in the deciding rubber in Brussels, coasting to a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Jordan Thompson, a last-minute call-up by Australia skipper Lleyton Hewitt to replace John Millman.

David Goffin had levelled the semi-final earlier Sunday by coming back to defeat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, claiming his 15th win in 16 Davis Cup singles rubbers.

Nine-time champions France made the final by seeing off Serbia 3-1 in Lille and will host the Belgians in the November 24-26 championship match.

France won their most recent Davis Cup in 2001 before losing the 2002, 2010 and 2014 finals. Belgium made the final in 2015, losing to Britain.

Darcis won his 22nd Davis Cup tie but Goffin laid the foundation by winning both of his singles matches against Australia who claimed the last of their 28 titles back in 2003.

“When David Goffin plays like that, he’s one of the best in the world,” said Kyrgios, whose own record in the tournament now stands at seven wins and two losses.

“I can always do better, but he was simply too good today.”

AFP