Bell Telecom denies involvement with NGCP

BELL Telecommunications Philippines Inc. on Thursday said it does not have any existing co-location agreement with either the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) or the National Transmission Corporation (Transco) regarding the installation of telecommunication structure in any NGCP-controlled sites.

Transco owns the country’s power grid, and NGCP is its private concessionaire.

“Bell Tel does not have any existing assets in any NGCP-controlled location as there is no existing co-location agreement with NGCP nor Transco,” said Bell Tel co-General Manager Ramon Aesquivel.

Bell Tel is a subsidiary of Vega Telecom Inc., which was jointly acquired last year by Globe Telecoms Inc. and PLDT Inc. from San Miguel Corp.

Citing a letter to NGCP President Henry Sy Jr., Transco President Melvin Matibag claimed during a media briefing that he has received reports about “dismantling and deinstallation” of telecommunication facilities supposedly owned by Bell Tel and located at NGCP sub-stations, high voltage poles and towers.

Matibag cited purchase orders, signed by Aesquivel and Bell Tel co-General Manager Aileen Regio, supposedly to implement the “dismantling and deinstallation.”

Aesquivel said an initial investigation by Bell Tel showed that the purchase orders Matibag cited were intended for other sites, none of which are NGCP locations.

“Bell Tel has not authorized the dismantling of any telco facility in any NGCP site because Bell Tel does not have existing facilities in those locations to begin with,” Aesquivel said.

“If indeed there is ongoing dismantling of telco facilities within NGCP sites, those are not owned by nor are related to Bell Tel in any way,” he said.

He added that Bell Tel is currently undertaking its own investigation into the matter, including how a Bell Tel purchase order issued to one of its contractors ended up with someone unauthorized or not party to the transaction.