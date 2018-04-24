Belle Corp Q1 profit up 10% at P857M

PROPERTY and casino operator Belle Corp. said consolidated net income in the first quarter of 2018 grew 10 percent to P857 million from P783 million a year ago on strong gaming revenues and real estate related income.

In a disclosure on Monday, Belle said recurring net income—excluding capital gains from sales of non-core investments and extraordinary items—rose 17 percent to P888 million from P759 million in the same period last year.

Through its 78.7 percent-owned subsidiary, Premium Leisure Corporation (PLC), Belle Corp.’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from its income share in the gaming operations of City of Dreams Manila grew 8 percent to P474 million in the first quarter from P439 million the year before.

Meanwhile, operating income from its property businesses increased 27 percent to P571 million in the first quarter from P451 million in the comparable period last year.

City of Dreams expansion

In a chance interview on the sidelines of Belle Corp.’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Monday, company president Manuel Gana said Belle is set to expand a one-hectare lot within City of Dreams Manila for more non-gaming components.

“We have one hectare across the City of Dreams, across the Hyatt entrance, and we proposed to Melco for an expansion because we need more hotel rooms in City of Dreams. It is almost filled to capacity every time,” Gana said.

“We are waiting to hear back from them, with respect to their plans and designs. The ball is in Melco’s court. They have a lot of things on their plate” right now, he added.

Based on the board of directors’ preliminary discussions, the company may put up more hotel rooms, ballrooms, and swimming pools, Gana said.

“Right now we have more than 900 rooms… and from what I understand, the average occupancy is more than 90 percent,” he said.

Over the next five to 10 years, Belle will also develop an 800-hectare property in Batangas.

Belle declared a cash dividend of P0.12 per share to common shareholders of record as of March 23, 2018, or a total dividend payout of P1.27 billion, up 26 percent from last year.