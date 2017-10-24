Bellevue Resort back as 5i50 triathlon host

Inspired by the success of its first triathlon venture last year, Bellevue Resort will host the second 5150 Triathlon in Panglao, Bohol two weeks from now with some of the world’s leading triathletes bannering the cast again in the premier swim-bike-run event.

Sam Betten returns to defend the men’s crown for the third time with the towering Australian ace also seeking to extend his win streak in 5150 events to five while Dimity Lee-Duke sets out for redemption in the women’s side of the 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run championship organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort.

The Nov. 5 event will also put the world-class resort in focus for the second straight year and at the same time boost local tourism. The pristine Panglao Island, billed as one of the country’s top tourist destinations, boasts of natural wonders and attractions as well as artistic, cultural and historical treasures.

Betten beat Henry Beck by nearly nine minutes to clinch the gold medal last year with the former out to improve his 2:01:40 clocking that included times of 21:18 (swim), 56:40 (bike) and 39:47 (run). The victory was also the top Aussie triathlete’s fourth straight in 5150, making him the top bet again in the coming championship presented by the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

Top triathletes from 23 countries are also joining the hunt for the top $2,000 purse in both sides of the event sponsored by venue hosts Province of Bohol and The Bellevue Resort, Municipalities of Panglao and Dauis, 2GO Express, Powerade and Wilkins Pure, TYR, David’s Salon, Gu, Intercare and Pioneer, The Philippine Star, Trilife, Asiatri.com and Finisherpix.

The top male and female elite finishers will pocket P30,000 each.

Meanwhile, aside from the Olympic-distance race, SEI will also hold the Sunrise Sprint, a short distance race series and a sub-category of The Bellevue 5i50 featuring a 750m swim, a 20k bike and a 5k run also for the second time in Bohol.

For details, visit www.bellevue. 5150philippines.com.

Other backers are Alcoplus, Bohol Bee Farm, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Regent Sanicare, Ssangyong, Storck, Timex and Active Network.