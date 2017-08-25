Bello bars employees from wearing heels above one inch

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd has signed a new department order (DO) prohibiting the wearing of high-heeled shoes above one inch in working areas.

The order, to take effect in 15 days after publication, also covers male workers and requires employers to provide breaks and seats for employees concerned like sales ladies, teachers, assembly line workers and security guards, among others, and all those whose line of work would require them to stand for a long period or during the entire duration of their working hours. WILLIAM DEPASUPIL