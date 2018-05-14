Bello in the running for Ombudsman

LEGAL heavyweights allied with President Rodrigo Duterte are expected to join the race for the position of Ombudsman, which will be vacated by ex-justice Conchita Carpio-Morales in July.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd submitted his application and supporting documents to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Friday.

Under the Constitution, the JBC is mandated to screen and vet nominees for vacant posts in the judiciary and the offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

Bello, a former lawmaker and justice secretary in the Ramos administration, is eyeing a powerful position in government that can discipline, oust from office and charge erring government officials.

The Labor chief is expected to complete all documents required by the JBC by Tuesday, including the requirement for Mandatory Continuing Legal Education.

A Supreme Court source told The Manila Times Bello was a “very strong contender” because of his vast experience in government service and ties to the President.

Bello, a Davao native, is close to Duterte, with their friendship going back to their college days when they shared a room at the YMCA dormitory.

“Secretary Bello is a very strong contender to the Ombudsman post. If it is with the blessing of the President he might get it. He just needs to hurdle the JBC voting,” the source told The Times.

Also highly favored is Solicitor General Jose Calida. The source however said Calida was not interested in the post.

Other Duterte allies vying for the post are Edna Batacan, a veteran lawyer handling Sandiganbayan and Ombudsman cases; and Rex Rico, a San Beda alumnus like the President.

Batacan handled the cases of Duterte and former first gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo before the Sandiganbayan.

Also a contender is criminal law expert Edilberto Sandoval, a former judge of the Court of First Instance of Manila and presiding justice of the Sandiganbayan.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro has yet to accept the nomination made by retired justice Arturo Brion for her to be the next Ombudsman.

The Manila Times has learned that de Castro is “not determined” to accept the post.

Associate Justices Samuel Martires and Presbitero Velasco Jr. are said to be considering applying for the post.

The JBC has set the last day of application for the post today, May 15.