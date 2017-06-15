Bello lifts ban on deployment of Pinoy workers to Qatar

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has lifted the moratorium on the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, saying the situation there has normalized.

Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Thursday said the decision was arrived at following consultations with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).

“This decision was arrived at on the advise of Foreign Affairs Secretary Allan Peter Cayetano and upon the recommendation of Qatar POLO following their assessment of the situation in the Gulf state,” Bello said.

The decision means that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) can resume the processing of new applications and issuance of overseas employment certificates for Qatar-bound workers.

Bello said Labor Attaché David Des Dicang requested the immediate deployment of teachers and drivers hired by the Philippine School Doha (PSD) and Philippine International School-Qatar. A total of 28 new teachers and 20 bus drivers for PSD and 51 new teachers for PISQ have pending applications with the POEA.

The Philippine Embassy and POLO also recommended the deployment of an Assessment Team composed of officials of DOLE, POEA, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs of the DFA to Qatar.

The Qatari government guaranteed the safety of around 240,000 Filipinos in Qatar.

On June 6, Bello suspended the deployment of Filipino workers following the decision of some Arab countries to cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL