Bello mulls partial lifting of deployment ban to Kuwait as slain OFW kin says no to settlement option

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Monday said that he may recommend the partial lifting of the deployment ban on Filipino workers to Kuwait after its government announced that it had sentenced to death the employers of a slain Filipina, one of two conditions President Rodrigo Duterte had set before Filipino workers could be allowed to travel to the Gulf state again.

“President Duterte has set two requirements before the deployment ban could be lifted. One is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will give added protection to Filipino workers in Kuwait and second, for the Kuwaiti government to render justice for the death of household service worker (HSW) Joanna Demafelis,” Bello said.

Bello’s statement comes as a Kuwaiti court sentenced in absentia a Lebanese and Syrian couple to hang for the death of Joanna Demafelis, a household service worker (HSW), whose body was found in a freezer in early February, a year after she was reported missing.

Bello said on Monday that Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Musaed Saleh AM Althwaikh relayed the court decision to him, adding that the conviction and the corresponding death penalty showed the Kuwaiti government’s resolve to address the pressing problem of maltreatment against Filipino workers.

But while the family of Demafelis welcomed the news of the sentencing, Jojet, the brother rejected the possibility of a settlement, saying in a television interview that he and members of the family wanted justice for his sister.

Bello said his recommendation was based on the Kuwaiti court’s conviction of the couple.

Bello said: “I may recommend to President Duterte a partial lifting of the deployment ban” since “the issue on justice has already been addressed.”

The signing of the MOU, a second condition of Duterte, has yet to be done.

“We are still waiting for the go signal of the President before we sign it,” he added.

Labor Undersecretary Jacinto V. Paras said, however, that while the Kuwaiti government’s speedy action against the killers of Demafelis was a welcome development, the battle was only been half-won as the killers were still in their respective countries.

“Filipinos cannot yet rejoice as long as real justice is not yet served on Joanna because the perpetrators, the Lebanese and Syrian couple, are still in the custody of their respective countries. There is no indication as to how the Kuwaiti government will take custody of them so that they will be made to serve their sentences which is death,” said Paras in a text message to The Manila Times.

“As of now, we Filipinos shall continue to pray that finally, Joanna Demafelis’ right to be vindicated will be achieved,” he added.

Paras said that the Philippine government, through the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA ) would continue to pressure the Kuwaiti government to extradite or find other ways to get hold of the perpetrators.

Paras also assured the thousands of OFWs in Kuwait that DoLE was doing everything to ensure that their safety and protection.

President Duterte has maintained that the total deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait could not be lifted until real justice was achieved for the death of Demafelis. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL, MELRIC DIONISIO