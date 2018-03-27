Bello recalls Hong Kong labor attaché

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, recalled Hong Kong labor attache Jalilo de la Torre who was accused of “favoritism” in the accreditation of recruitment agencies in the territory.

De la Torre’s recall was recommended by a team from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) that investigated the allegations.

But in a show of force and unity, 89 Filipino migrant workers’ organizations in Hong Kong defended the labor attache, saying his integrity, honesty and dedication to work was beyond reproach.

Susan Ople, president of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, warned that the recall order would lead to rampant trafficking and illegal recruitment of Hong Kong-based Filipino household service workers (HSWS) or domestic helpers to a third country, such as Russia and Turkey, a practice that de la Torre stopped.

“We don’t want to see a good man going down because of innuendos. The recall order has made human traffickers and illegal recruiters in and outside of Hong Kong delirious with joy,” Ople said.

To protect OFWs, de la Torre put in place a strict compliance procedure in the Philippine Overseas Labor Office’ (POLO) accreditation system, making it harder for erring agencies to secure POLO accreditation and preventing the proliferation of “sub-agents” and “fly-by-night” placement agents.

In a position paper, the 89 Filipino workers organizations in Hong Kong said de la Torre never failed to raise the human trafficking issue with his counterparts in the former British territory.

Ople said more than a thousand Filipino household service workers in Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus had been victimized by human trafficking syndicates and illegal recruiters. They were transferred to another country like Turkey and Russia where their work conditions were deplorable or the offered jobs non-existent.

Human trafficking victim “Racquel” told reporters that she and four other household workers paid $6,000 for non-existent jobs in Russia.

“We were promised a salary of $1,200 a month and free accommodation. But after we arrived in Russia we were left on our own, which forced us to accept any kind of jobs to survive,” Racquel, not her real name, said.

The groups warned unscrupulous employment agencies, labor and sex traffickers, and corrupt Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) officials will profit with de la Torre out of Hong Kong.

They condemned Assistant Labor Attache Maria Nena German who they claimed was behind the move to recall de la Torre.

“We are indignant that an official from the DoLE regional office in Davao who, because of her connection with high-ranking officials in the Duterte administration, is posed to replace de la Torre. Such nepotism at the expense of the interest of our OFWs is unacceptalbe,” they said.