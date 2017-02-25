Bello reorganizes DOLE agencies

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd has reorganized the agencies and offices of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Through Administrative Order No. 41, the DOLE chief re-clustered the agency’s services to effectively implement its programs and render efficient public service.

“We have to do this for greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness and consistency in policy and program implementation to better serve the needs of the workers and immediately respond to their issues and concerns,” Bello said in a statement.

The order designated Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod as the head of the Labor Relations and Special Concerns Cluster, who will supervise the policy and programs operations of the Bureau of Labor Relations, Bureau of Working Conditions, Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns and National Conciliation and Mediation Board.

He will be supported by Assistant Secretary Ma. Gloria Tango.

On the other hand, Undersecretary Ciriaco Lagunzad 3rd will lead the Workers Welfare and Protection, Human Resources, and Financial Services cluster. He will oversee the policy program coordination of the Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration, Employees’ Compensation Commission, and Occupational Safety and Health Center.

Lagunzad will be supported by Assistant Secretary Amuerfina Reyes. The two will also look after the DOLE’s human resources and financial affairs, as well as to handle or take charge of the department’s internal auditing services.

Undersecretary Dominador Say will be leading the Employment and Policy Support Cluster, with the support of Assistant Secretary Alex Avila.

He will supervise the Bureau of Local Employment, Institute of Labor and Studies and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Planning Service and Information and Publication Service.

The Human Capital Development and Regional Operations Cluster will be headed by Undersecretary Bernard Olalia. He will be assisted by Assistant Secretary Federico Abuan Jr.

The Legal, Legislative and International Affairs cluster will be handled by Undersecretary Claro Arellano with Assistant Secretary Ma. Joji Aragon. PNA