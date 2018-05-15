Bello, Roque score diplomatic coup in Kuwait

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte made the right call in dispatching non-diplomats to mend the country’s diplomatic ties with Kuwait, which ruptured after Kuwaiti authorities got wind of the controversial “rescue” videos that went viral on the internet.

Early last week, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd and presidential spokesman Harry Roque flew to Kuwait for a meeting with their counterparts, upon orders of President Duterte, to resume talks on a pending labor agreement for domestic workers, in a bid to repair the damaged relations between the two nations.

In a stunning, remarkable and momentous turn of events, Bello and Roque were able to secure significant concessions from the Kuwait government and push for the signing of the memorandum of understanding on domestic workers a mere two days after their arrival, something unthinkable just weeks ago.

Part of the deal negotiated by Bello and Roque was that the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (which handles immigration and police matters) would create a special police unit that will operate 24 hours a day, which the Philippine embassy can liaison with regarding complaints of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), especially domestic household workers. The Kuwait government also provided a 24-hour hotline number that Filipinos in trouble can call for assistance.

Meanwhile, as a gesture of goodwill, the Kuwait government also agreed to release the four Filipino drivers (and long-time Kuwait residents) who were arrested after they were implicated in the controversial rescue operation.

In addition, the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Bello and Roque that, except for some 62 workers with pending cases, all Filipinos staying in the shelters of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA), will be allowed to go home as soon as possible. Perhaps to underscore the warming relations between the two countries, the Kuwait government also promised to shoulder the airfare of the more than 500 workers to be repatriated from the Gulf nation.

Bello and Roque finally witnessed the signing of the very first bilateral labor agreement on domestic workers between the Philippines and Kuwait last Friday, which had been suspended indefinitely due to the diplomatic standoff.

The signing of the labor agreement on domestic workers is the culmination of Bello’s quiet backchannel diplomacy after the usual diplomatic channels were severed by the expulsion of our ambassador to Kuwait. My sources tell me that one of the key players behind the scenes was the former Kuwait envoy to Manila, who had established a very good working relationship with the labor secretary. The diplomat reportedly paved the way for the series of high-level meetings of Bello and Roque with Kuwaiti officials.

As an added feather in their cap, Bello and Roque were able to bring home the first batch of 86 domestic workers from the POLO-OWWA shelter during their flight back to Manila last Saturday.

Of course, credit should also go to Abdullah Mamao, presidential adviser on OFW affairs and Muslim concerns and concurrent special envoy to Kuwait, whose earlier visit to Kuwait helped to jumpstart the diplomatic initiatives to thaw our frosty relations with the oil-rich emirate.

With the memorandum of understanding, we now have (for the first time) an agreement that categorically binds and requires Kuwait to observe and implement additional measures that would enhance the protection of our OFWs, aside from those stipulated under their laws. It is an international accord with which we can hold the Kuwait government to their word.

A word of caution though. The bilateral labor agreement is not a “miracle pill” that will instantly and permanently end the troubles of our domestic workers in Kuwait. What is important is that there is a mechanism for OFWs victimized by unscrupulous employers to immediately seek the assistance of Kuwait authorities. Of course, whether it works as planned remains to be seen.

Another big news shared by Bello and Roque is the transfer of jurisdiction over all domestic workers in Kuwait from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor. For those of us working in the migrant worker sector, this is a significant development because this shows Kuwait’s desire to give domestic workers the same terms and conditions offered to skilled and semi-skilled expatriate employees.

But in order to prove that the transfer is not merely symbolic, Kuwait should immediately include domestic workers under its labor law and introduce specific enforcement measures giving our domestic workers the same labor law protections as other workers.

The low-key but impressive strategy of Bello has earned him numerous admirers among our countrymen.

Allow me to share some excerpts from a Facebook piece entitled “Silent Cleaner,” which I think sums up the sentiments of many thinking Filipinos:

“Giving credit where credit is due, one cannot possibly understate Sec. Bebot Bello’s important role in fixing the Kuwait fiasco. The Kuwaitis trust Bello – the reason why President Duterte decided to send him there to lead a delegation to iron things out and salvage what’s left of our bilateral relations while making sure that the interests of our foreign workers are adequately protected and addressed.”

“…It is rather unusual to see a labor secretary performing the role of the country’s top diplomat. But he did it nonetheless because there was no one else left to pick up the broken pieces…Without much fanfare and with sheer expediency, Bebot and his team rose to the challenge and boy did they shine.”

“And Bello did not need a team of paid socmed propagandists to demonstrate that things can be done without resorting to political theatrics and shameless fame-whoring.”

“Kudos to you, Secretary Bello. You and your team did a great job for the Filipino people. You may have had the thankless task of cleaning up after somebody else’s mess, but you just nailed the impossible.”