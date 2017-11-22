Bello urged to do a Duterte, name ‘corrupt officials’ in POEA

A FORMER labor official asked Secretary Silvestre H. Bello 3rd to name officials of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) who allegedly profited from corrupt activities involving the issuance of overseas employment certificates (OECs).

Nicon F. Fameronag, then labor undersecretary and now president of the Lilac Center for Public Interest (LCPI), said this was the second investigation by Bello on the alleged corruption at the OEC and yet neither the results nor the names of the people involved have been made public.

“In a week, Secretary Bello’s DO [Department Order] 185 suspending the application and issuance of OECs is expiring. By now, the investigative team headed by Undersecretary Bernard Olalia should have been already wrapping up its investigation. It is time the Secretary should be serious in action, not words, and name the POEA officials engaged in peddling OECs for profit,” said the official running the study and research, advocacy and public communications firm.

Fameronag also said that Labor officials who have been announcing a revamp at the POEA have not made it clear if such a revamp was for real.

In its announcement of a major revamp in April and May, the POEA merely said that two of its officials holding sensitive positions were removed.

“And now Secretary Bello is running after security guards and janitors. This doesn’t do justice to the do-gooders and the upright in the POEA. It confuses and demoralizes them. We have, in fact, received queries from POEA personnel asking why Secretary Bello, as chairman of the POEA governing board, is shaming the people in the DOLE attached agency by keeping on insinuating there is corruption there, but not naming or charging anyone,” Fameronag said.

Fameronag urged Bello to emulate his boss, President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is a straight-talking man.

“Unlike President Duterte, why is Secretary Bello so shy in naming alleged corrupt officials in the POEA?” he asked.

Fameronag served as labor undersecretary for 10 months and acquired his post in LCPI on September 2016.

Fameronag served as labor undersecretary for 10 months and acquired his post in LCPI on September 2016.

EIREENE GOMEZ