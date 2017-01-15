Belo, Sumang power Blackwater past Alaska

Shej Roi Sumang delivered 19 points as Black-water held off Alaska, 103-100, to snap a two-game losing skid in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The former University of the East playmaker shot 7-of-10 in the field while top overall pick Mac Belo added 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting plus seven rebounds to lead the Elite and veteran Ronjay Buenafe tallied 16 on top of four triples.

With the win, Blackwater improved to 5-4 win-loss record.

Art Dela Cruz finished with 13 points while Raymond Aguilar had 10 points and five rebounds and James Sena contributed eight points also for the Elite.

“We really prepared hard for this game,” said Blackwater coach Leo Isaac during the post game press conference. “We had nine days off since we last played. I only told my players if we want to beat Alaska, we need to have the same energy or more energy than they have.”

“The players played their best and i guess we were able to match up with their energy or maybe even surpass alaska’s energy the past few games.”

Hardworking Calvin Abueva and Vic Manuel delivered early baskets for the Aces, putting Alaska on top at the end of first period, 28-22. Despite being aggressive in defense and accurate in offense, Alaska couldn’t widen up the gap in the second period.

Dela Cruz even tied the game for the Elite, 43-all, with 1:43 to go before the halftime break. But the Aces unleashed a 6-2 spurt highlighted by the three-pointer of Kevin Racal and Jayvee Casio in the last minute of second quarter keeping Alaska’s advantage at the half, 49-45.

Blackwater surprised Alaska with a blazing 31-22 run in the whole third period highlighted by Sumang’s five-points that provided them a 76-71 cushion at the start of fourth period. The Elite stayed unstoppable even at the start of the last period.

The big man Aguilar drilled in a three-pointer and a basket to provide the Elite their biggest lead at 92-78 with only five minutes left in the game. The Aces were able to come within 98-100 after Abueva’s jumper with only 45 ticks to go.

Sumang made one of his two free throws in the dying seconds, resulting in Blackwater’s 101-98 lead before Abueva trimmed the deficit to 100-101 with another jumper. Veteran Dennis Miranda iced the game with two free throws to seal the win with only a second left.

Alaska’s Abueva and Casio posted 23 points each. The Aces fell to 4-4 win-loss record though.