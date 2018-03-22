BELO’S BUSINESS BIBLE

There’s no point beating the competition and becoming market leader without the investment of sweat and smart thinking. Belo shares his formula.

• If you want to do business, go learn it.

• Take risks. I did.

• Know your products – where they come from, what are their functions. Starting out, we had a very limited item range, about 1,000 to 2,000 in the first Wilcon store. Today, we have 40,000 to 50,000 active items.

• Wilcon’s family business places great value on honesty and hard work. Each of our employees must be able to get along with their peers and be a part of the team.

• They must show a drive to improve themselves in order to be promoted. All our store managers rose from the ranks.

• We mentored ourselves. We learned from each other.

• We employ professionals in accounting and finance because we cannot wait for our people to learn these specialized skills.