Friday, March 23, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»BELO’S BUSINESS BIBLE

    BELO’S BUSINESS BIBLE

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    There’s no point beating the competition and becoming market leader without the investment of sweat and smart thinking. Belo shares his formula.

    • If you want to do business, go learn it.

    • Take risks. I did.

    • Know your products – where they come from, what are their functions. Starting out, we had a very limited item range, about 1,000 to 2,000 in the first Wilcon store. Today, we have 40,000 to 50,000 active items.


    • Wilcon’s family business places great value on honesty and hard work. Each of our employees must be able to get along with their peers and be a part of the team.

    • They must show a drive to improve themselves in order to be promoted. All our store managers rose from the ranks.

    • We mentored ourselves. We learned from each other.

    • We employ professionals in accounting and finance because we cannot wait for our people to learn these specialized skills.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.