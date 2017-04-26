Belter and theater actress battle it out in ‘Platinum’

Both young, beautiful and blessed with voices that have awed audiences around the globe, Morissette and Tanya Manalang have accomplished so much in their young careers than most other artists today.

Morissette first made waves after winning TV5’s Star Factor in 2010, afterwhich she became part of Sarah Geronimo’s team in The Voice Philippines in 2013.

Born and raised in Cebu, Morissette has since reaped awards from the PMPC Star Awards, M.O.R. Pinoy Music Awards, the National Consumer Affairs Foundation’s Seal of Excellence Awards, Wish 107.5 Music Awards, and has performed in sold out concerts nationwide.

Her cover of Little Mix’s “Se cret Love Songs” registered over 35 million views on YouTube, sealing her reputation as a true music star.

Meanwhile, Manalang’s iconic role of Kim in Cameron McKintosh’s 2014 revival of Miss Saigon in the West End polished her craft as a theater actress, immediately crowning her as one of the royalties of Philippine stage.

To broaden her acting prowess, Tanya was given a scholarship by Mackintosh at the Arts Educational School in London, while she went into gruelling rehearsals for the musical.

Starting out at an early age, Tanya has performed in such musical productions as Godspell, Whistle Down The Wind, Footloose, In The Heights, Kaos, The Sound of Music, and The King And I prior to landing the alternate role of Kim in Miss Saigon.

This time, Morissette and Manalang are set to stage their first major concert together entitled Platinum: World’s Favorite Hit Songs Live!

Two different genres

“In this concert, you will see how a belter and a musical theatre actress can work together–the sound we’ll be making and how we will jive as two different artists,” Manalang told The Manila Times.

“It’s like we’re two girls who are into the same things, but at the same time our genres are different. So you’ll see the contrasts, which make it interesting,” she added.

“I feel very excited but also nervous because I know what kind of calibre Morissette has. I am really impressed with her. She has ways to make a certain song her own, which is something I am personally struggling with. Because in theatre, usually, we have a script that we follow to the note, so when I get to watch Morissette, it’s amazing. I don’t know how she does it.”

What the talented ladies promise is that their audience can expect an outstanding concert of platinum hits culled from virtually any musical genre. Be it pop from a jukebox or an anthem from the stage, a Filipino love ballad, a London hit or a Hollywood theme song, the playlist will be made up of the biggest hits.

“The concert is not just about what we can do. There are songs from our repertoire that I haven’t personally heard but are actually famous so I am learning them. To give them our own interpretation is also another challenge,” Morissette shared with The Manila Times.

OPM icon

Joining the two ladies as special guest is OPM president, singer, songwriter, and actor Ogie Alcasid–the only artist they both had in mind to invite.

Of course the OPM stalwart has countless platinum hits himself so that Morissette enthused, “I look forward to our collaboration with him. The pressure is on us to sing with him because he is an icon and his wife [Regine Velasquez] is also an institution in the industry,” Morissette said.

“I’ve known Sir Ogie since I was 10 years old because my parents had been producing concerts for him before. But this is the first time I am going to get to work with him. I grew up on the wings of the stage watching him do his thing. He’s a legend as well as his wife. We want to do him proud,” Manalang added.

Believe

As they prepare to headline a major concert, the two singers have certainly proven they are legitimate names in the music scene. Grateful for their accomplishments, they encourage young people to continue believing themselves to be able to reach their dreams like they did.

“I think people should keep doing what they love. Artists are born every single day. On my part, everybody says, ‘Oh she’s Miss Saigon’, but everybody forgets that I’m the alternate character of Kim, which means I’m second to the main. And I always think, ‘What if I were the main Kim? It might be better for me.’ But then I always see people who are proud of me, who say I brought pride to the Philippines somehow.

“I may not be the main Kim but the accomplishment is there, so I just have to continue what I love to do,” Manalang said.

“Everybody has their time. Like me, I didn’t win in The Voice, and that really brought me down. But I really wanted to get somewhere, so that really keep me singing, and I continued to fight. Yet the obstacles don’t end there. It’s gets harder every time but you just have to remember you’ve got ambitions and that you should keep on going,” Morissette agreed.

Platinum: World’s Favorite Hit Songs Live! will also feature the rhythm ensemble of the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Rodel Colmenar. Overall direction is by Freddie Santos.

Tickets for the concert are now available at the RWM Box Office and all Ticketworld outlets. Visit www.rwmanila.com or call the Tourist/Visitor Hotline (632) 908-8833 for more details.