‘Beneath’ dance-drama highlights the marginalized

A thesis theater production titled “Beneath” by Carlos Serrano 3rd, a Dance major at the School of Design and Arts of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), is set to take the center stage to spotlight the marginalized, the underprivileged and the underrepresented sectors of society.

According to its choreographer, director, and producer, Serrano said the theme was inspired by women, children, senior citizens, members of the LGBT community, persons with disabilities, informal settlers, farmers, and fisher folk.

Produced by Benilde’s Bachelor of Performing Arts in Dance Program, in collaboration with Team Elite and Team Package Makers, the drama in motion detailed the difficult stages that landowner took to address the anger and dissent expressed by informal settlers who have trespassed on his property.

Serrano used the said medium to explore the interrelatedness of the experiences of individuals and sectors that society seems to have left unnoticed.

Beneath was likewise given life by Set Designer Jay Lorenz Conanan, Graphic Designer Taryn Navarro, and Lighting Designer Tsung Han Lu.

The show features fellow students Adam Alonzo, Aennon Tabungar, Aileen Quilatan, Alex Salvador, Alex Tan, Angel Udtuhan, Dani Devera, Edzell Constantino, EJ De Leon, Geene Aguila, Jayne Yee, Jennette To, Joaquin Romero, Josh Junio, Jude Garcia, Marga Alcantara, Mariz Cachero, Michael Baculo, Nica Santos, Pj Santos, Royce Lasat, Wee Remigio, and Zacchaeus Tierra.