Beneficiary groups receive medical mission supplies

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on March 20 through its Medicine Donation Program (MDP), donated medicines to the Parañaque City 2nd District through the effort of Congressman Gus Tambunting.

Received by the congressman’s representative, Kenny Mabantoc, at the PCSO Lung Center of the Philippines extension office in Quezon City, the medicines will be used for the conduct of the district-wide medical and dental mission on April 25 for the benefit of the underprivileged constituents of the city.

Meanwhile, Sujahatra Marketing Cooperative of North Cotabato thru its chairman chairman Datusaidalih “Alex” Tudon also received medicines worth P20,000 for the organization’s medical mission to the different nearby barangays in the province.

The Medicine Donation Program comes in the form of actual medicines and dental supplies for local government units (LGUs) and civic organizations in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Universal Health Care Coverage Program.

To avail of the program, interested parties shall comply with the following documentary requirements:

Letter of Request – Addressed to the PCSO Chairman/General Manager

Consumption Report from previous request (if any)

Project Proposal which should Include the following information – Project Rationale, Project Objectives, Project Clientele/Area coverage.

For NGOs (as the need arise): SEC Registration and endorsement letter from LGUs.

LEILA VALENCIA AND JUSTIN SANTOS