Benevento axes Baroni, appoints De Zerbi

MILAN: Benevento on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) sacked coach Marco Baroni and appointed Roberto De Zerbi, a day after making history by becoming the first Serie A club to lose its first nine games.

The club from outside Naples also confirmed they had fired sporting director Salvatore Di Somma before they travel to Cagliari midweek looking for their first points.

De Zerbi — a former midfielder with AC Milan and Napoli — previously coached Palermo for two months last season.

The 38-year-old’s stint with the Sicilians however ended in November 2016 after seven consecutive defeats and no points at home.

He was dismissed after the former Serie A side were eliminated from the Italian Cup by second-tier outfit Spezia.

AFP