Benguet bettor wins P6-M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Benguet province became the country’s newest millionaire after hitting the P6-million lotto 6/42 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Thursday night.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the winner bought the ticket with the winning combination of 23-33-26-32-12-05 from a lotto outlet on Session Road, La Bria, Benguet using “standard bet.”

Meanwhile, 14 winning bettors who guessed correctly five of the six number combination will get P25,000 each as second prize.

