Benguet Corp. net loss nearly doubles in Q1

BENGUET Corporation, the country’s oldest mining firm, said its consolidated net loss for the first quarter of the year widened to P36.5 million, nearly double the P18.6 million incurred a year ago, as higher costs and operating expenses offset improved revenues.

In a disclosure, the company said revenues increased 26 percent to P336.4 million from P266 million in the first quarter last year on higher volume sales of gold and nickel ore and improved prices for gold.

For the first quarter of 2018, the company sold 2,660 ounces of gold at $1,330.28 per ounce compared to 2,387 ounces of gold at $1,222.44/ounce for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary Benguetcorp Nickel Mines, Inc. (BNMI) shipped out two boatloads of nickel ore at an aggregate volume of 108,635 tons at an average price of $20 per ton, compared to one boatload of 53,500 tons shipped in the previous year at an average price of $25 per ton.

However, cost and operating expenses in the period swelled by 32 percent to P357.2 million against the P270.2 million registered in the same quarter in 2017, it said.

It attributed the higher cost to the “increase in cost of mine products sold by 50 percent or P72.6 million and selling and general expenses by 9 percent or P8.7 million.”

Other expense for the quarter amounted to P11 million, slightly higher than the P10.3 million for the same quarter last year, the company said.

Benguet Corp. is engaged primarily in mining and mineral exploration. Its mining operations include the Acupan Gold Project, Balatoc Tailings Project and the Sta. Cruz Nickel Project. Its businesses also include eco-tourism, land development and forest management.