Benguet Corp. swings to profit in 2017

BENGUET Corporation, the country’s oldest mining firm, posted a consolidated net income of P21.5 million in 2017, a turnaround from the net loss of P167.4 million in 2016.

In a financial report, Benguet Corp. said the turnaround was due to the net effect of higher gold production, lower cost and expenses, and one-off gains compared to one-off expenses in 2016.

In 2017, gold production increased to 10,923 ounces versus 9,166 ounces in 2016. This enabled Benguet Corp.’s Acupan Gold Project (AGP) to generate revenue of P691.2 million in 2017, which is 30 percent higher than P542.2 million in 2016.

Consolidated revenues, however, slipped by 5 percent to P1.46 billion due to a drop in nickel shipments as a result of the suspension of the mining operation of its wholly owned subsidiary Benguetcorp Nickel Mines Inc. (BNMI).

BNMI shipped only 10 boatloads of nickel ore weighing 530.69 tons with an average price of $21.83 per ton, compared to 15 boatloads with an aggregate volume of 778,485 tons at an average price of $23.05 per ton in 2016.

It said cost and operating expenses decreased by 7 percent to P1.4 million from P1.6 million in 2016 mainly due to lower shipment tonnage of nickel ore in 2017.

“Other income this year, mainly from gain on sale of equipment and gains on write-off of loans, amounted to P81.2 million, in contrast to other expenses of P156.3 million in 2016,” it added.

As of December 31 last year, the company’s consolidated assets slightly increased to P6.57 billion from the P6.56 billion in 2016, driven by growth in cash and cash equivalent, receivables, and deferred tax assets.

In 2017, the company obtained a P70 million loan from a local bank, which was used in its operations, investing P5.6 million in exploration activities and P20.3 million in mining equipment for the expansion of its Acupan Gold Sta. Cruz Nickel Projects.

Benguet Corp. explores and mines gold, copper and chromite in the Philippines. Its mining operations include Acupan Gold Project, Balatoc Tailings Project and Sta. Cruz Nickel Project. The company’s business also includes water project, eco-tourism, land development, and forest management.