Benham opens up to China, Rappler is shuttered

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other corporate watchdogs have this historical leniency toward corporations that violate the ownership provisions of the Philippine Constitution. If a corporation is found exceeding the maximum 40 percent foreign ownership, remedies are instantly found and legal corrections set into motion, such as registering preferred shares deemed foreign into voting shares owned by Philippine or Filipino entities to remedy the excess. As simple as that.

And during the discovery period of such excess foreign ownership, no one sounds the alarm on “foreign control.”

The corporate laws, in the first place, are not a concern of 99 percent of Filipinos whose lives are focused on basic survival. In fact, the only time the SEC has an impact on the small people is when it cracks down on the “pyramid” and other get-rich-quick schemes of scammers big and small.

No one actually went wild with conspiracy theories after it was found out that the Salim Group exercises real control on a high-profile Philippine conglomerate. Just one of those things.

So when the screams of “Omidyar,Omidyar” came in the wake of the decision of the SEC to cancel the registration of Rappler Holdings Corporation and effectively shut down the online media site, one with just a little sense of what is going on in the country’s media landscape has to wonder and ask questions?

What was behind the indecent haste to shut down Rappler? Or who? Where was the historical leniency on corporations with the more-than-required foreign ownership? It was all too obvious that Rappler is unwanted by the powers-that-be and that was the precise reason behind the SEC’s dropping of its historical leniency toward the ownership infractions of corporations to effectively shut it down.

The Marcos year, its disdain for the “mosquito press” and its shuttering of the Malaya-We Forum come to mind with the SEC decision on Rappler. Plus, a healthy dose of conspiracy angles – the “Omidyar” angle in particular.

Pierre Omidyar, the billionaire founder of eBay, and the person behind Omidyar Network Fund LLC., to which Rappler Holdings issued he SEC-voided Philippine depositary receipts (PDRs), is now principally preoccupied with online journalism. Not just in routine online journalism but on the kind of online journalism that reminds people of the Open Society of George Soros. That led to his investments in the RHC.

While Soros promotes open and democratic societies, Omidyar backs up journalists such as Glenn Greenwald, the kind of investigative journalists who view mainstream politicians such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as either uninspiring or sell-outs.

OK, he has some side preoccupations that run parallel to the causes of Soros. In 2011, Omidyar helped fund the New Citizen, the a coalition of more than 50 Ukrainian civil society groups that demanded accountability from the country’s leaders, a collection of Putin toadies. There was a regime change in Ukraine and part of the blame was placed on Omidyar’s supposed meddling in that country’s internal affairs.

In the fertile minds of the pro-DU30 forces, Omidyar’s investments in RHC may have the same “evil” intent.

Rappler has been a purveyor of “fake news” to subvert the democratic order. Rappler prints lies to undermine the stability of the DU30 administration. And those subversive efforts have been in line with the global agenda of Omidyar’s online journalism investments. It is quite unfortunate that Mr. Duterte himself believes most of the accusations against Rappler and its Omidyar connection.

How legitimate are these accusations?

Many people, myself included, want to read printed words on paper and hardly follow online journalism. I go to Rappler to read the op-ed contributions of a young UP professor who is a friend of my kid and the articles written by the wife of my late cousin. People you know. You notice that the online site covers everything of interest to netizens, from PBA/NBA to tourism stories and food trips. The opinion section is hard-hitting, yes, but what is an opinion piece that does not afflict the comfortable and the powerful?

You get a sense that it patterns itself after the Vox and Huffington Post templates, with lots and lots of “explainers.” Bring down the government via fake news? Read it a thousand times and you will find out that there is no such hidden agenda. Maybe the Rapper staffers feel that they are better than the rest, but that is hardly subverting the DU30 administration.

Meanwhile, the Rappler/Omidyar-obsessed swampland has no comment whatsoever on a treasonous thing that is going on – China surveying the riches of the Benham Rise.

China is a country that has been grabbing Philippine territory, driving away Filipino fishermen from our own territorial waters and want to control the maritime concerns in the West Philippine Sea. China extends no hand of friendship. It seals deals to promote its national interests and get access to the mineral resources of so-called partner countries.

It is both ruthless and pragmatic and in all its foreign deals, it gets the better end of those deals.

And yet, here we are – obsessed with the little investments of Omidyar in Rappler and quiet about the silent surveillance of our Last Frontier. Pathetic.