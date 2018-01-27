If Benham Rise is ours, why do we prioritize foreign research efforts?

THERE is no dispute about it. Benham Rise is part of our national territory. Located in the eastern part of Luzon, it is well within the metes and bounds defined by the Treaty of Paris and enshrined in the 1935, 1972 and 1987 Constitutions.

In 2012, under the terms of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Rise was recognized as part of the continental shelf of the Philippines, three years after our country formally lodged such claim in 2009.

In May 2017, President Duterte proclaimed Benham Rise as a protected food supply exclusive zone, and banned mining and oil exploration in the area. The President, through Executive Order No. 25 of 2017, renamed it the Philippine Rise.

China recently issued a statement that the Rise could not be claimed by the Philippines as part of its national territory. This is a position that is shared by some legal experts, including presidential spokesman Harry Roque, himself a lawyer, who posit that what was awarded to the Philippines was only sovereign rights over the area as an extension of its continental shelf, which is the exclusive right to explore and exploit the natural resources found in the area, but not total sovereignty. Part of this sovereign right is the sole prerogative to decide which other state parties can be allowed to conduct exploration studies there.

Since full sovereignty is not accorded, debates remain as to what is the exact nature of the power and authority of the Philippine government over non-resource related concerns, such as international navigation and the regulation of conduct of persons in the area in terms of criminal liabilities and civil obligations. Conventional wisdom among lawyers point to the position that the waters above the rise would remain international in character. Hence, the Philippine courts will only have jurisdiction over acts committed in vessels that carry the Philippine flag, while those that are carrying flags of other countries will submit to the jurisdiction of those countries.

On the other hand, there is an existing jurisprudence that provides a legal argument that supports the claim that the Rise is still part of Philippine territory, since UNCLOS is not about territories, but about rules of engagements. In G.R. 187167, the Supreme Court ruled that UNCLOS has nothing to do with the acquisition or loss of territory. It is a multilateral treaty regulating, among others, sea-use rights over maritime zones and continental shelves that will be delimited by State parties pursuant to its provisions. Thus, UNCLOS has no power to override the national territory of any coastal state which is defined in their respective Constitutions.

What emerges from this is the affirmation of the difference between “territory” and “sovereignty” and that it is possible for the Philippines to have sovereignty over most of its territory, even as it may only have sovereign rights over other parts of it. After all, some political entities occupy a territory but do not have full sovereignty, as in the case of American Samoa, or even Puerto Rico.

What is worrisome is that even as China has de facto recognized the Philippines’ sovereign rights over the Rise when it sought approval for its proposed exploratory research activities in the area, the issue of jurisdiction over non-resource related activities will remain debated. The potential controversy on jurisdiction over civil and criminal acts committed in the area that may arise is now extended to other parties that have sought and obtained the approval of the Philippines to conduct their own studies, namely Japan, South Korea and the United States.

The more fundamental issue here is the manner by which our government is extending an open policy towards foreign countries to conduct exploratory scientific research activities in the Rise, instead of simplifying the institutional arrangements by having these solely in the hands of Filipino scientists aboard research vessels flying the Philippine flag. Issues of jurisdiction would then be simpler.

The fall-out of this is not only in terms of complications in the legal aspect, but also in how the state deals with the local scientific community. The reason given for the preference towards foreign groups is the perception that the exploratory scientific endeavors in the Philippine Rise are costly, which local scientists and research agencies may not be able to afford. Certainly, funds will always be an issue, but there is no dearth in local scientific and technical expertise. In fact, Filipinos and Filipino research institutions have already been conducting exploration and research activities in the Rise.

What would have been a more appropriate arrangement was instead of allowing foreign researchers to directly conduct studies in the Rise, that the endeavor should have been given to Filipinos. To address the issue of lack of funds, loans and grants could be availed not only from bilateral sources, but even from multilateral funding institutions. This is a model that has been tried and tested through the implementation of foreign-assisted projects by various government agencies.

What is clear is that the Philippines was given sovereign rights over the Benham or Philippine Rise under the framework of UNCLOS. As such, we were given the first, prior and exclusive rights to explore and utilize the natural resources thereof. Apparently, our government is ceding this exclusive right to other countries. Roque pointed out that Filipino scientists are free to conduct their own studies in the area. However, woefully under-funded local scientists, capable as they may be, would never be able to compete with the more equipped foreign research teams.

The Philippine government should therefore rethink its policy direction towards the Benham or Philippine Rise. It must give preferential treatment to the Filipino scientific community. Foreign parties can come in, but through funding arrangements and technical assistance, and not as directly leading their own research teams.

If we can be protectionist in our media, why can’t we be as protectionist over the resources of Benham Rise and more so our local scientific endeavors?