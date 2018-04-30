Benjamin Alves is GMA Network ambassador anew

For the third consecutive year, actor Benjamin Alves has been named by his mother studio, GMA Network, as the ambassador of the GMA Network Excellence Award (GNEA) program.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon expressed his faith in the actor’s ability to promote GNEA’s vision of recognizing and supporting the young minds of this generation.

“These students will determine the future of our country, and Benjamin is very appropriate to become the ambassador for academic excellence because he was a scholar prior to his showbiz stint. He has accomplishments that the younger generation can look up to,” Gozon stated.

For his part, Alves said he is honored to once again represent GNEA and looks forward to reaching out to exemplary Filipino students around the country.

“It is humbling to be GNEA’s ambassador. I feel like I’m still a student, I feel like I still want to seek higher education because when you see how passionate these students are, it makes you want to excel as well,” the University of Guam Bachelor of Arts in English summa cum laude graduate said.

Other network officials present during the MOA signing were Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier Cruz, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Lara, and Assistant Vice President for Talent Imaging and Marketing Simoun Ferrer.

The 2018 GMA Network Excellence Award is in partnership with YesPinoy Foundation, Airfreight 2100, Inc. (Air21), University of the Philippines (Diliman) College of the Mass Communication Foundation, Inc., Don Bosco Technical College, and Angeles University Foundation.

Two awards will be conferred to the best communication student and the outstanding student of a technology-based course. Nominations for the academic year 2017-2018 are open until June 29.