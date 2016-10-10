BENTLEY BENTAYGA DIESEL

EFFORTLESS DRIVING WITH PEERLESS LUXURY

At the heart of the world’s fastest and most powerful luxury diesel SUV is an all-new, technologically advanced, triple-charged, 4.0-liter, 32-valve V8 engine. Developing 435 PS (429 bhp/434 horsepower) and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque, the Bentayga Diesel hits a top speed of 270 kph (168 mph) and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 4.8 seconds (0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds).

Bentley’s Crewe-based engineers have developed a V8 powertrain to deliver an authentic Bentley driving experience. Peak torque is available from very early in the rev range (just 1,000 rpm), which makes progress in the Bentayga Diesel truly effortless.

Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: “The Bentayga Diesel represents a moment of immense significance in Bentley’s history, by giving the world its fastest luxury diesel SUV. Immense power, grand touring capabilities and superb refinement – this is a true Bentley. Only Bentley could produce a car so powerful, yet so refined.”

V8 Engine Offers Sublime Capability

The next-generation 4.0-liter V8 engine, mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, develops a class-leading 435 PS (429 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.-ft.) of torque. Variable-geometry, sequential twin-scroll turbochargers are powered by the exhaust gases, while a third electric supercharger – powered by Bentley’s innovative 48V system – spools up within 30 microseconds to eliminate turbo lag. The effect is effortless, seamless power delivery across the entire engine-speed range – the quintessential Bentley driving experience.

This enables the Bentayga Diesel to deliver a 0-100 kph time of 4.8 seconds (0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds) and a top speed of 270 kph (168 mph).

Unrestrained by Climate or Terrain

The development program for the Bentayga has been the most exhaustive in the Bentley brand’s history, ranging across five continents. From the dirt and gravel of South Africa and the dunes of Dubai, to the muddy fields of Cheshire, and from –30 degrees Centigrade in the frozen North Cape to searing 50 degrees Centigrade desert heat, the Bentayga’s ability to perform on any surface and even in the most extreme conditions has been proven.

The Bentayga Diesel can be specified with Bentley Dynamic Ride – the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilizes an unrivalled 48V system. Inherent in larger vehicles with a higher center of gravity, this system instantly counteracts lateral rolling forces when cornering and ensures maximum tire contact to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling.

Bentley’s adaptive and reactive system provides variable torsional resistance, allowing the Bentayga to be both dynamically capable and comfortable for all occupants at all times. The pioneering use of a 48V system – which on Bentayga Diesel utilises a new lithium-ion battery system to offer even greater reserves of power – results in silent, instantaneous responses to deal with all road surfaces.

Customer deliveries will begin in Europe early next year, with entry into Russia, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan planned across the rest of 2017.