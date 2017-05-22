Bentley Bentayga named in Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2017

The Bentley Bentayga has been named in Wards 10 Best Interiors of 2017 by WardsAuto.

Wards judges, comprised of editorial staff, evaluated a pool of more than 30 vehicles critiquing aesthetics and design harmony, as well as materials, ergonomics, safety, comfort, overall value and fit-and-finish.

The interior of the Bentayga was recognized as beautifully handcrafted, and made with only the finest and most exquisite materials. These delicate touches highlight the unparalleled attention to detail found across the Bentayga range. More than 130 hours are attributed to the interior craftsmanship and detail.

Tom Murphy, senior editor at WardsAuto, commented: “Its lavish and functional interior suggests the British automaker unleashed its best designers to integrate ideas and themes they had been pondering for years. The interior’s most striking feature is its luscious burnt orange leather, marketed under the name Newmarket Tan, with diamond stitching to resemble the quilted shoulder of a British shooting jacket.”

Stefan Sielaff, Director of Design for Bentley Motors Ltd., added: “The Bentayga embodies the world’s finest automotive cabin, with unrivalled levels of precision and a level of perfection that is only achievable thanks to the exceptional craft and skill of our artisans in Crewe.”

The Wards 10 Best Interiors awards were presented during a special ceremony held within the WardsAuto Interiors Conference on May 9 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

For more information, contact Bentley Manila at 09178370527 or visit the Bentley Manila showroom at 201 EDSA Mandaluyong City.