Bentley Manila at the all-new Continental GT debut in Singapore

Bentley Motors in Asia Pacific recently introduced the third generation of the peerless Continental GT at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore.

Benedicto Coyiuto, Bentley Manila director together with Philipines Bentley owners and media friends were able to get up close and personal with the latest iteration of the all-new Continental GT.

“We are glad to be able to take part in the debut of the newest Continental GT by Bentley. We look forward to having the new model in Manila. The combination of the latest technology performance and exquisite craftsmanship offers an unparalleled ownership experience,” Coyiuto said.

Regional Manager Asia Pacific of Bentley Motors David Jackson said, “As the first region to launch immediately after the world premiere at Frankfurt Motor Show, we are thrilled to present the all-new Continental GT to our clients from at the Asia Pacific region.”

The new Continental GT showcases major evolutions in Bentley’s unique application of technology. An advanced, fully digital, driver focused instrument panel and Bentley Rotating Display for the driver are among the suits of innovations. The latter features an impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen housed in a three-sided unit, which revolves the veneer to reveal the touchscreen as well as three elegant analogue dials.

At the heart of the new Continental GT sits all-new, enhanced version of Bentley’s renowned 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 TSI engine, mated, for the first to a dual-clutch 8-speed transmission, for faster, more efficient gear changes.

A new technically advanced, adaptive chassis uses Bentley’s intelligent 48-volt Dynamic Ride System to ensure a responsive ride and exceptional handling and refinement in all road conditions. The new system controls ride comfort and lateral roll, cushioning passengers from excessive movement as well as making the car feel effortlessly precise.

The muscular exterior design, created using revolutionary technologically, results in a lightweight, yet stiff body. The engine is positioned further back to improve weight distribution, resulting in driver-focused, dynamic performance. Offering four seats and improved luggage capacity for genuine real-world usability, the new Bentley Continental GT’s luxurious cabin is packed with exquisite details such as a new “diamond in diamond” leather design. In addition, significant work has gone into harmonizing the extensive portfolio of 15 colors across hides and carpets.

The interior design of the Continental GT is tailored specifically to the modern luxury customer, with unrivalled attention to detail that creates an effortless ownership experience. The cabin seamlessly integrates cutting-edge onboard technology with the finest handcrafted natural materials.

For more information, contact Bentley Manila at 09178370527.