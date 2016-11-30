Bentley Motors opens new R&D center

BRITISH luxury car company Bentley Motors has opened a new research and development center as part of a major expansion, with Princess Anne, the princess royal, gracing the inaugural rites.

The new research and development center – 25 Pyms Lane – is home to more than 400 Bentley engineers.

The new building, constructed in just seven months, covers 7,200 square meters and marks the first stage of Bentley’s headquarter expansion, in which the carmaker seeks to develop the site in Crewe, England as an “industry-leading, modern, efficient manufacturing facility.”

Wolfgang Dürheimer, Bentley chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Our research and development center, 25 Pyms Lane, is where a new generation of Bentleys will be developed, which will continue our commitment to luxury, performance, quality and engineering excellence.

“We are honored that we could welcome Her Royal Highness once again to our expanding headquarters, not

just to celebrate the continued evolution of our site, but to demonstrate first-hand the skill of our engineers, craftspeople and trainees here in Crewe.”

Before unveiling a plaque to officially open the new building in October, Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth 2nd, visited Bentley’s flagship showroom, CW1 House. She then toured the main production facility where the company’s four model lines, Bentayga, Continental, Flying Spur and Mulsanne are handcrafted.

The princess royal also met apprentices and colleagues working on bespoke training islands in wood and leather, to learn about Bentley’s “innovative approach” to training young people and continuously improving the skills of the company’s workers.

Bentley’s manufacturing apprenticeship program has received national recognition from Princess Anne herself. It was declared “outstanding” by the inaugural Princess Royal Training Awards, which recognizes learning and skills development in industry.