Bergente shines in 2017 CCC Junior Golf Open

Rolando Bergente finished with 153 aggregate to win the Class A title of the 2017 Cebu Country Club (CCC) Junior Golf Open Championship last December 18 and 19 in Cebu City.

Bergente fired an opening round of 77 followed by a 76 in the second round to top the premier division tilt held at CCC’s Banilad layout.

Nicole Ong Oh, meanwhile, notched a 222 aggregate (118, 108) in the Class A girl’s category.

Tatsuyoshi Ochiai sizzled with 89 on the first day followed by an 83 in the following round for an aggregate score of 172 to rule the Class B boy’s division.

Class B girl’s champion Jordan Palfe Quano shot 197 from her 99-98 two-day performance.

Grace Pauline Quintanilla, on the other hand, topped the Class C division after firing 77 from a 36-41 card in the opening round and an 80 from 38-40 card in the second round for a total of 157 aggregate.

She edged out second placer Ashley Llena who scored 186 built from 92 and 94 performances.

Quintanilla will be joining the 2018 Philippine Amateur Open on January 4 at Riviera Golf Club and at the 56th Philippine Ladies Amateur Open on January 10 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club, both in Cavite.

Brian Choi won the Class C boy’s category with 159 (80, 79) while Cliff Richard Nuneza ruled the Class D boy’s with 164 (80, 84).

Other winners were Clement Ordeneza (70- Class E boys), Laine Lois Go (88- Class E girls), and Chris Yeom (145- special division).