Berlin braces for rival demos as far-right takes to streets

BERLIN: Thousands of anti-racism campaigners, left-wingers and techno lovers are expected to pack the streets of Berlin on Sunday to protest a rally called by the far-right AfD party, with police deploying in force to keep the peace. Uniting under the banner “Stop the hatred”, counter-demonstrators say they want to drown out the march by the anti-immigration, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD). But AfD members have accused some opponents of threatening to use violence. The party’s “Future of Germany” march, slated to start outside Berlin’s main train station at midday (1000 GMT) and end at the iconic Brandenburg Gate, marks the first public show of strength by the nationalist outfit since it became the largest opposition party. Scheduled to address the crowd are top AfD’ers Joerg Meuthen and Alexander Gauland, who regularly rail against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow in large numbers of mostly Muslim refugees at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis. “We want to show everyone that along with millions of Germans across the country we are worried about Germany’s future,” Berlin AfD chief Georg Pazderski told a pre-march press conference.

AFP