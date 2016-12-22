Berlin Christmas market reopens after deadly truck attack

MOSCOW: The Christmas market in Berlin where the Monday truck attack occurred has been opened to the public, media report.

On Wednesday evening, police allowed public access to the market and people were able to walk past the stalls, an ITV correspondent said.

Officially, the market will resume operation on Thursday. On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The German Prosecutor’s Office offered on Wednesday a reward of up to 100,000 euros (over USD104,400) for leads that would help detain the suspect in the attack, Tunisian national Anis Amri. PNA/Sputnik