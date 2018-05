President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Agriculture Undersecretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT), a Palace source said Tuesday.

Puyat replaces Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, who resigned on Monday because of the controversy over the P60-million tourism advertisement placed on the television show of her brothers.

Puyat is a daughter of former senator Alberto Romulo. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

CV/CC