Berroya unanimously elected as LRTA head

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Thursday named retired Police Director Reynaldo Berroya as its new administrator.

The board of directors unanimously elected Berroya who was earlier appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as board member.

Under the new rules set by the Governance Commission for Government Owned or Controlled Corporations, heads of government–run corporations are chosen from among and by the members of their respective boards.

Prior to joining the LRTA, Berroya served in the police’s intelligence, anti-narcotics, and anti-crime units.

He also served as general manager of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3), chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and undersecretary for communications at the then Department of Transportation and Communications.

Berroya vowed to institute reforms and improvements at the LRTA to better serve the riding public.

“I’m committed to support DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade’s initiative to improve the conditions of our mass transit system in order to provide a safe, reliable, efficient and convenient travel to our commuters,” he said in the statement.

The LRTA manages the LRT- 2 that runs from Santolan to Recto, and oversees the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the private operator and maintenance contractor of the LRT-1 that plies from Baclaran to Roosevelt.

The LRTA Board of Directors is composed of seven ex-officio cabinet members with the DOTr as chairman, and the secretaries of the Departments of Public Works and Highway, Budget and Finance, the head of the National Economic and Development Authority, the chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority and the LTFRB, and two representatives from the private sector as members.