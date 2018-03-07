Bespoke bags by Customized Chic

Just like all other product lines under the Customized Chic brand, developing the bespoke bags was a response to a personal need.

“I wanted a nice bag that wasn’t like anybody else’s but I wasn’t willing to shell out so much for it,” proprietor Yssa Vistan explains. And so the Sevilla tote was launched, fashionably elegant with one side finely cut out to show your initial.

That was three years ago. Several models have been added to the collection since then, including a clutch bag for men. The best-seller is the Malaga which conspicuously displays your monogram and comes with an adjustable and detachable strap. The newest is the ultra feminine Marbella with a bow strap which incorporates a gold finished plate with your initial. Classic bag shapes inspire her designs, nothing unconventional.

“But we make it personal,” points out Yssa.

The material used is a leather simulant that comes in different colors, some with a little texture.

“When you feel it, it’s really like leather but it’s synthetic, it’s not made from animals. It is lightweight but durable,” describes Yssa.

The workmanship is impressive. “It’s all hand-cut and portions of it are hand-stitched. Every item is done from scratch, only as the order comes in.”

So much work goes into each piece that it takes two days to finish one. “I’m really very particular about quality,” Yssa guarantees. “My clients are my friends, not faceless strangers that I’ll never bump into again”.

And she would like to keep her market that way, just within her circle. All this time, the Facebook page that’s regularly updated with new offerings has been on private mode. She is scheduled to launch a website soon but access will be limited to friends and friends of friends, one needs a password to log in and see anything. “I really want to keep it small and exclusive because our products are mainly given as gifts. When you give a gift, it should be something that the person doesn’t have yet so we want to stay unique,” she emphasizes.

There seems to be no reason for Yssa to worry about copycats because she is always steps ahead, constantly creating something novel. Being innovative is good for the business and it’s also what she enjoys the most. Her favorite part is coming up with samples, posting them on Facebook, and seeing people like them.

But what’s really driving Yssa at this point are the jobs that Customized Chic has created. She has seen how people’s lives have improved. “You hear stories of how they are able to buy this and that and how they’re living more comfortably now, it gives me such a great feeling. So I’d like the orders to keep coming in so I can keep supporting the workers”.

With clients persistently requesting for more bag designs because they’re itching to buy again, no doubt that Yssa will continue to make a difference—in more ways than one.

Customized Chic is based in Makati, to view some of their products, you may access their public Facebook page @customizedchic.