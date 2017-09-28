BESPOKE INTERIORS

Designery

At last the answer to innovative and cutting edge interiors. Designery (Design + Nursery/ Hatchery) latches on the need to ramp up interior design ideas for its customers who play a role in the growing real estate industry in the Philippines.

Designery is a creative hub that targets designers, architects and contractors who need to cultivate more modern and upscale services. It also aims to collaborate with homeowners who are keen to give their homes and office spaces a more distinctive touch. This includes newlyweds, entrepreneurs. Bespoke designs need not be costly and the product range offered is extensive and available at Designery’s all-in-one center along Meralco Avenue.

After an initial conversation with the client, Designery team members guide them through the services, technologies, capabilities and materials available as well as turnaround times and costs among other details. Once the design solution is agreed upon, the design team and crew come together to bring concepts to life with state-of-the-art facilities. Once these have taken shape, quality assurance checks take place and installation onsite occurs.

What was once an idea is now reality.

Designery showroom is located at Robins Designs Center, Unit 201, 31 Meralco Avenue, Pasig, Metro Manila.