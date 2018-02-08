Best 2018 travel deals and packages at 25th Travel Tour Expo

As Travel Tour Expo (TTE) 2018 opens today at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the public will be greeted with the best travel deals and packages for the entire year.

Considered as the country’s biggest annual travel and tourism event, TTE’s edition this year is made even more significant with its 25th anniversary.

“This year is the biggest edition of Travel Tour Expo, yet. We have set new records for the expo,” Philippine Travel Agencies Association president Marlene Dado Jante said.

This year, the expo will occupy the entire SMX Convention Center with floor area of 16,230 square meters, feature close to 400 exhibitors, have 995 booths, and foot traffic projected to reach 140,000.

The TTE will also feature 28 airlines, 133 hotels and resorts, 94 travel agencies, five cruise lines, and seven theme parks from across the world. There will also be 15 national tourism organizations (NTO) participating in the expo.

“This is the biggest gathering of travel and tourism stakeholders from around the world that is being staged here in the Philippines. For three days, Filipinos gets the chance to realize all their travel plans for an entire year at the expo,” Jante noted.

Jante further noted that TTE 2018 will have everything the public would need for their travels.

Aside from the exhibitors, TTE will also feature non-stop stage activities including cultural performances from the NTOs, celebrity performances, presentation from exhibitors and sponsors, and hourly raffles and games.

TTE will open its doors to the public at 9:30 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. General admission fee is P70 while senior citizen rate is at P50.