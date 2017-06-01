BEST BASKET BALL SHOE

Nike

It was 10 years ago that Nike signed on Kevin Durant, and the skinny teenager almost immediately received his signature shoe. A decade later, the risk has paid off with Durant and Nike designer Leo Chang writing a new playbook for developing a signature basketball line with authentic innovation and inspirations matching the athlete’s own sports journey.

Within Durant’s course is a consistent, subtle refinement of pure basketball efficiencies and mechanics. This same path is mirrored in the progression from the KD9 to the KD10. For one, the Flyknit construction is the best yet on a basketball shoe — engineered precisely for flexibility, breathability and support just where needed.

Flyknit advancements allow designer Leo Chang and his team of engineers to create the most advanced Flyknit ever produced for basketball; a tour de force of the technological capacity mixing low stretch, high-tenacity (think seat belt) yarn at stress points and a high stretch yarn at the collar and across the forefoot. This blend yields a perfect balance of basketball-specific support and a sock-like hug.

This Flyknit finding form on the 10th edition of the KD line isn’t lost on Durant. “Ten years of anything is pretty huge, but adding something as great as Flyknit makes it really special,” he says. In fact, Durant counts it as one of the two most notable shifts in the signature line’s evolution. “The KD6 was a big turning point. I trusted Leo and Nike to make a low shoe that I can wear on court, and I loved it. Now with the KD10, we combine a low cut with my favorite upper material.”

